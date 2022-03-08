Iran: IRGC Sends Second Military Satellite Into Orbit

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force on Tuesday launched its second homegrown military satellite into an earth orbit.

The IRGC successfully put Noor-II (light-II), the second Iranian military satellite, into orbit on Tuesday morning.

The homegrown satellite was launched with a three-stage satellite carrier, dubbed Qassed.

The operation was carried from a launch pad located in desert in Shahroud, northeast of Iran.

The satellite was successfully placed into an orbit 500 kilometers above the Earth eight minutes after the launch.

Noor-II is used for remote-sensing and reconnaissance operations.

The IRGC had launched the first Iranian military satellite, Noor-I, in April 2020