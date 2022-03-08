ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran's IRGC launches military satellite. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran's IRGC launches military satellite. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Middle East Technology World News 

Iran: IRGC Sends Second Military Satellite Into Orbit

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force on Tuesday launched its second homegrown military satellite into an earth orbit.

The IRGC successfully put Noor-II (light-II), the second Iranian military satellite, into orbit on Tuesday morning.

The homegrown satellite was launched with a three-stage satellite carrier, dubbed Qassed.

The operation was carried from a launch pad located in desert in Shahroud, northeast of Iran.

The satellite was successfully placed into an orbit 500 kilometers above the Earth eight minutes after the launch.

Noor-II is used for remote-sensing and reconnaissance operations.

The IRGC had launched the first Iranian military satellite, Noor-I, in April 2020

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.