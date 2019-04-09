Spain: Racing Event In Hot Water Over Big-Chested Grid Girls Request

By RT

A Spanish motor racing event has been hit by a sexism row after a recruiting company responsible for hiring grid girls outlined it needed only big-chested hostesses to work at the event.

The Spanish Touring Car Championship and Formula 4 race took place at Circuito de Navarra over the weekend, attracting race-lovers who flocked to northern Spain.

In contrast to Formula One, where grid girls are banned, Spanish organizers decided to invite female models to hold a traditional pre-race ceremony involving drivers.

However, the initiative to hire female hostesses didn’t pass without controversy, after a local company tasked with model selection named large breasts as a key requirement for possible candidates.

The job ad was quickly shared on social media, causing much anger among some Spanish users, who slammed the outlined requirements as sexist and discriminatory.

“For a car and motorcycle event we are looking for two ladies who will be available from Friday April 5 through Sunday April 7,” the advert said. “There is a payment of €200 net, plus any additional costs. There is one requirement: you must have a chest circumference between 95 and 100 cm.”

The event organizers immediately distanced themselves from the controversial ad.

“We want to emphasize that we have nothing to do with this call,” they said. “We also attach great importance to equality and reject all sexist advertisements.”

Last year, Formula One bosses replaced ‘grid girls’ with ‘grid kids’ in an attempt to “modernize” the sport.