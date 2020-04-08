ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, April 9, 2020

Disinfecting public transportation in Iran. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

1 Health 

Iran: 600 Die After Drinking Neat Alcohol As Coronavirus ‘Treatment’

600 people have died and 3,000 more have been poisoned in Iran after drinking high-concentration alcohol in the mistaken belief it can cure coronavirus, the Mail Online cited judicial spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaili as saying on Tuesday, April 7.

“The numbers are very high and are beyond our expectations,” Esmaili said. “Alcohol consumption is not a cure but can be lethal.”

Speaking to state-run Tasnim News Agency, he added: “A number of people have been arrested… and we will deal with them decisively.

“They must be held accountable for their criminal acts, for causing death and damage to citizens.”

Iran is the site of the Middle East’s worst coronavirus outbreak, having confirmed 64,586 cases of the virus and 3,993 deaths.



