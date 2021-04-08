Iran Says It Will Produce 40 Tons Of Yellowcake This Year

By Tasnim News Agency

The spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran unveiled plans to produce 40 tons of yellowcake in the country in the current Iranian year, which began on March 21.

Behrouz Kamalvandi on Thursday said Iran has registered the average annual production of 4 tons of yellowcake during the past 15 years.

He said the average production of 4 tons of the uranium concentrate powder increased to 37 tons in the previous year (March 2020 – March 2021).

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has set a target of producing 40 tons of yellowcake this year, the spokesman added, referring to the solar year 1400 that will end on March 20, 2022.

Kamalvandi said plans have been made to produce 100 tons of yellowcake in the medium term, adding that in order to achieve that goal, Iran needs to design and build two or three other power plants.

He noted that Iran is currently constructing two nuclear power plants with the help of Russia, saying the construction activities in the project and the provision of 15 to 30 percent of the equipment used in the power plants have been undertake by Iran itself.

Iran is among the world’s top seven or eight countries in the nuclear enrichment industry, he stated.

AEOI Chief Ali Akbar Salehi announced on Wednesday that Iran will unveil as many as 133 nuclear-related achievements, including radiopharmacology products, to mark the upcoming National Nuclear Technology Day.