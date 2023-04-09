Arrest Of BNA Leader Is A Major Setback For Group In Baluchistan – OpEd

By Shaikh Moazam Khan

The arrest of a high-value target believed to be a founder and leader of the Baloch National Army (BNA) is significant news in the context of ongoing anti-terror operations in Balochistan. The BNA is a militant group and has been involved in attacks on Pakistani security forces and infrastructure in the region. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement describing the detainee as having suspected links to hostile intelligence agencies operating against Pakistan suggests that the arrest may be part of a wider effort to counter external support for Baloch separatist groups.

Gulzar Imam alias Shambay was considered to be a hardcore militant and a high-value target by the Pakistani military, which has been conducting anti-terror operations in the region for several years. The BNA has been carrying out attacks on Pakistani security forces and infrastructure, and the Pakistani military responding with counter-insurgency operations. The Pakistani military has been conducting anti-terror operations in Balochistan for several years as part of its wider counter-terrorism campaign. The military has claimed that these operations have been successful in reducing the capabilities of militant groups operating in the region, including the BNA. The arrest of Aslam Baloch is seen as a significant milestone in this campaign.

The Pakistani military has been engaged in a wide range of operations in Balochistan, including search and clearance operations, targeted killings of militant leaders, and the establishment of military checkpoints and bases in the region. The military has also been involved in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which has been a source of controversy in the region.

The arrest of Gulzar is seen as a significant blow to the BNA, which has been one of the most active and militant Baloch separatist groups. The BNA has been responsible for numerous attacks on Pakistani security forces and infrastructure in the region, including attacks on gas pipelines and other critical infrastructure. The group has also been involved in kidnapping and extortion. The arrest of Gulzar is likely to have a significant impact on the BNA’s operational capabilities and may lead to a decline in its activities in the region.

The Pakistani military’s anti-terror operations in Balochistan have been ongoing for several years, and have been part of a wider campaign against terrorism and insurgency in Pakistan. The military has claimed that these operations have been successful in reducing the capabilities of militant groups operating in the region, and have led to a significant improvement in the security situation in Balochistan.

Likewise, integration and reconciliation are indeed crucial components in achieving lasting peace in Balochistan and Pakistan as a whole. To achieve a lasting peace, it is important to address the underlying issues that have contributed to the conflict. This includes addressing economic disparities, political representation, and cultural identity. The government and armed force both have been working tirelessly to ensure that the Baloch people have access to basic necessities such as education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. Both stakeholders have also worked for building trust between the government and Baloch leaders. At the same time, it is important to recognize that achieving lasting peace in Balochistan is not solely the responsibility of the government. Civil society, community leaders, and other stakeholders must also be involved in the process of building trust and reconciliation. A peaceful Balochistan would be a catalyst for economic development and investment in the region, creating jobs and opportunities for the Baloch people. It would also contribute to greater regional stability and security, benefiting the wider South Asian region.

Another concern is that some elements who are living abroad may be using the Baloch sub-nationalist movement for their own personal or political gain. This may include seeking financial gain or personal prestige, or using the movement as a platform to advance their own political agenda or ideology.

One of the most pressing challenges facing Balochistan is the threat posed by hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) that seek to exploit the region’s fault lines in order to sow discord and create instability. This threat is particularly acute among young people, who may be more vulnerable to the influence of these agencies and their proxies. One strategy for countering this threat is to positively engage youth by highlighting the role of HIAs in exploiting our fault lines. Young people in Balochistan may not fully understand the threat posed by HIAs and their proxies. By providing education and awareness-raising campaigns, we can help them understand the ways in which these agencies seek to exploit our differences in order to create division and undermine our unity. Youth in Balochistan must be empowered to participate fully in the political, social, and economic life of the region. This can be achieved through programs that provide leadership training, skills development, and opportunities for civic engagement. By giving young people a voice and a stake in the future of their communities, state can help build a more inclusive and resilient society. In order to counter the efforts of HIAs, it is essential to build bridges across ethnic, linguistic, and other fault lines. By bringing people together through shared experiences and initiatives, we can help break down the barriers that HIAs seek to exploit.

Ultimately, the key to countering the threat posed by HIAs is to build a strong, united, and inclusive Balochistan. By positively engaging youth and highlighting the role of HIAs in exploiting our fault lines, government can help build a more resilient society that is better able to resist external pressures and challenges. This will require a sustained effort and a commitment to working together across all sectors of society, but it is a critical task that must be undertaken if we are to achieve lasting peace and prosperity in Balochistan. In conclusion, the arrest of Shimby is a significant development in the ongoing conflict in Balochistan, and is likely to have a significant impact on the operational capabilities of the Baloch National Army.

The writer is Islamabad based expert of strategic affairs