A Tale Of Two Neighbors – OpEd

At a time when global attention is focused on safeguarding religious freedom and upholding human rights, the contrast between Pakistan’s recent steps toward reform and India’s documented backslide into religious authoritarianism is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. While India continues to project itself as the world’s largest democracy, international reports and human rights watchdogs paint a sobering picture of persecution, censorship and state complicity in violence. Pakistan is demonstrating a growing willingness to engage with international mechanisms, reform institutions, and prioritize minority rights.

The divergence in direction could not be clearer. While Pakistan’s UN representatives consistently express support for minority protections and engage in global accountability processes, India’s representatives have used international platforms to point fingers, particularly at Pakistan, while ignoring the deepening crises at home.

According to the 2025 Annual Report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), India is no longer seen as a victim of religious extremism but increasingly as a perpetrator. The report delivers a damning indictment of New Delhi’s growing intolerance, stating that India’s systemic persecution of religious minorities particularly Muslims and Christians has reached alarming levels. Moreover, the report implicates India’s external intelligence agency, RAW, in transnational assassination plots, an unprecedented black mark against a state that claims to be democratic. These revelations have triggered calls for targeted international sanctions against Indian officials.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has revitalized its National Commission for Minorities (2023) and reaffirmed its commitment to the UN’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR 2022). Unlike India, which has grown increasingly defensive and hostile to international scrutiny, Pakistan has welcomed constructive criticism and used it to guide policy improvements. This openness demonstrates not only maturity in governance but also a commitment to the principles of pluralism and coexistence.

India’s record tells a different story. The Hate Lab Report (March 2024) found a 74% surge in hate speech in just one year 1,165 cases, most targeting Muslims and Christians. The staggering nature of this rise is compounded by the Indian state’s inaction, which many observers believe signals tacit approval. Minority communities in India today live under constant threat, often vilified in mainstream discourse, and left without recourse to justice or protection.

Human Rights Watch’s 2025 World Report goes further, describing India as a “regime of fear” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Lynchings, assaults, and arson attacks against minorities have surged, while perpetrators routinely escape justice under the shield of political patronage. This state-enabled violence has transformed the idea of Indian secularism into a hollow slogan.

In Pakistan, on the other hand, institutions are actively being shaped to foster inclusion. For instance, Article 51(2A) of Pakistan’s Constitution guarantees parliamentary seats for religious minorities something India has failed to ensure for its 200 million-strong Muslim population. Pakistan’s legal framework recognizes the importance of representation, even as challenges remain. In India, by contrast, the highest law-making bodies remain unrepresentative and increasingly exclusive.

India’s discriminatory laws have also come under sharp international criticism. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), condemned by both USCIRF and UN Special Rapporteurs, have been labelled “anti-Muslim” and “discriminatory.” Yet, India continues to defend these laws while branding critics as “anti-national.”

It is this gap between rhetoric and reality that lies at the heart of international discontent with India’s current trajectory. Using the UN as a stage to criticize Pakistan while ignoring its own festering domestic crises is not just disingenuous it is dangerous. Religious authoritarianism cannot be hidden behind democratic branding, and human rights cannot be selectively applied.

As global institutions and human rights bodies continue to sound the alarm, it is clear that Pakistan is moving however gradually towards a more inclusive and accountable future. India, on the other hand, risks falling deeper into majoritarianism and authoritarian rule. If democracy is to mean more than a ballot box, then it must begin with justice at home. And in that moral accounting, Pakistan today stands not perfect, but principled and willing to do the work.