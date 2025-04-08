Eni Celebrates 100th Cargo Of LNG From Coral South FLNG

By Eurasia Review

Eni, as the Delegated Operator of Area 4, on behalf of its Area 4 partners, celebrates the shipment of the 100thcargo of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) produced from Coral South FLNG, located in the ultra-deep waters of the Rovuma Basin, offshore Mozambique.

This achievement underscores Eni’s dedication to creating long-term value for Mozambique, leveraging the collaboration with its partners, contractors, investors, and the Government of Mozambique to unlock Mozambique’s gas potential, ensuring that developed resources translate into tangible benefits for the country.

The Coral South Project mirrors Eni’s commitment to local content and capacity-building through continuous training and workforce development programs. To date, many young Mozambicans have been trained in key sectors such as logistics, oil & gas production, asset integrity, technical services, Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE), and other areas. Several of these professionals have also gained international exposure by working on global projects, reinforcing Mozambique’s footprint in the global energy industry. Currently, 200 Mozambican talents are actively contributing to Coral South FLNG’s onboard operations, demonstrating the success of these local workforce development initiatives.

Overall, Coral South Project has generated approximately 1,400 direct and indirect jobs for Mozambican professionals, fostering economic growth and skills development. Additionally, around 33 USD millions have been invested in training young graduates, while Mozambican Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have secured contracts worth approximately 800 USD millions, strengthening local businesses.

Since its first LNG shipment in November 2022, Coral South FLNG has positioned Mozambique as a key player in the global LNG market, contributing significantly to the country’s economic and industrial development. As the first project to monetize the 85 trillion cubic feet of gas discovered by Eni in Area 4 of the Rovuma Basin, Coral South demonstrates the strength of strategic partnerships, leveraging natural gas role as a bridging source in the energy transition scenario.

With a steadfast commitment to local capacity building, economic growth, and energy security, Eni and its partners will continue to support Mozambique in harnessing its natural resources for long-term prosperity.

Coral South FLNG

Coral South FLNG has a gas liquefaction capacity of 3.4 million tons per year (MTPA) and will put in production 450 billion cubic meters of gas from the giant Coral reservoir, located offshore Rovuma Basin. Coral South FLNG is the first floating LNG facility ever deployed in the deep waters of the African continent. It has been designed as a pioneering project at the forefront of technology in an offshore environment, with a strong focus on energy efficiency, to the highest standard of the LNG sector. As the first step in developing the 85 trillion cubic feet of gas discovered by Eni in Area 4 of the Rovuma Basin, the project demonstrates the power of strong partnerships and it’s a testament to its state-of-the-art technology and impactful role in the economic development of Mozambique. In February 2025, Coral South project received the prestigious Project Excellence Award at the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) in Kwala Lumpur, Malaysia. According to IPTC, Coral South FLNG Project has been awarded for its exceptional large-scale innovation, successful navigation of geopolitical challenges, and significant contribution to local content development.

Area 4

Area 4 is operated by Mozambique Rovuma Venture S.p.A. (MRV), an incorporated joint venture owned by Eni, ExxonMobil and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), which holds a 70 percent interest in the Area 4 exploration and production concession contract. In addition to MRV the other shareholders are ADNOC’s subsidiary XRG, KOGAS and ENH, each with a 10% participation interest in Area 4.