Iran’s FM Araqchi Sees Chance Of Genuine Dialogue With US

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the indirect negotiations with the US that are scheduled to be held in Oman could guarantee concrete and effectual dialogue.

In an interview with IRNA in Algeria on Tuesday, Araqchi said Iran’s negotiations with the US will kick off in Oman on April 12.

“The negotiations will be held indirectly, as we would not accept any other form of talks,” the minister stated.

Apart from whether the negotiations are held directly or indirectly, what really matters is the effectiveness or ineffectiveness of the talks as well as the seriousness of the parties and their intention to reach a deal, Araqchi added.

Iran believes that the form of negotiations depends on various issues, which is why it opted for indirect talks, the top diplomat said.

“The reason for this choice is that negotiations in which they (the US) impose their demands through pressures and threats are indeed dictating (their agenda) and we do not believe in such a method,” he said.

However, Araqchi noted that indirect negotiations could guarantee “genuine and effective dialogue”, saying Iran will move ahead with that approach.

Araqchi had already confirmed to Tasnim that the upcoming talks in Oman will be led by him and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.

On Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called on the US administration to show its genuine interest in holding negotiations, stressing that Tehran will not approve of talks at any price or under humiliating circumstances.