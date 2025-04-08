Malaysia: The Soaring Cost Of Food – OpEd

By Dr. Faiz Masnan and Muhammad Bazli bin Mahmood

In Malaysia, the growing cost of food has become a significant issue, particularly for street vendors and at food carnivals. These locations, once renowned for their affordability, are now charging excessive prices that many customers find unjustified. Complaints about expensive food are common on social media, with some patrons believing they are being taken advantage of. Fair pricing is also a concern, as some vendors set exorbitant prices without providing sufficient justification. Although the cost of raw materials has increased due to inflation and supply chain problems, many people think that vendors are profiting from strong demand, particularly during popular events.

The rising cost of ingredients, which has been impacted by problems with the global supply chain, import dependence, exporting countries’ sanctions, and currency fluctuations, is one of the main causes of the price increase. Furthermore, food carnival vendors often have to pay high rental fees, which they pass on to customers in the form of higher food prices. The problem is made worse by improper pricing regulation, which permits some sellers to charge ridiculous prices. Additionally, social media and “viral foods” have fuelled a trend in which buyers are prepared to pay higher costs, which in turn pushes suppliers to boost their prices even further.

They are also taking advantage of the wage increase set by the authorities, believing that the higher food prices they impose will not significantly affect customers. As a result, the wage increase may benefit only certain groups while burdening others who frequently purchase these products. This contradicts the intended benefits of the wage increase, which is meant to reduce the financial burden on employees, particularly those in low-income groups who are also consumers of these products.

Stricter price monitoring and controls should be implemented to solve this issue, particularly for food sold at major public events. Fair rates should be put in place by local agencies and event organisers to avoid overcharging. In order to maintain transparency and prevent hidden fees, which can occasionally occur when vendors purposefully fail to disclose the price in order to lure customers to enquire for it, vendors should also be obliged to make clear price lists. At the same time, lowering overall food costs can be achieved by encouraging cost-effective substitutes and supporting local farmers and small food enterprises. In order to motivate consumers to denounce unjust pricing and make educated food purchases, public awareness is also essential.

Ultimately, while vendors have the right to make a profit, food prices must remain fair and reasonable. To ensure food remains accessible to all Malaysians, authorities, sellers, and consumers must work together. Without intervention, the public may continue to struggle with rising prices, which could become normalized and accepted, even when they should not be. Furthermore, this trend could turn street vendors and food carnivals into exclusive spots for the wealthy, rather than inclusive spaces where everyone can enjoy delicious and reasonably priced local cuisine.

