Myanmar: Insurgent Groups Seize Two Major Towns In Northwest

By RFA

A rebel army and allied forces near Myanmar’s northwestern border with India have seized towns that were previously under the junta control, sources told Radio Free Asia.

The Chin Brotherhood captured Chin state’s second largest town of Falam, located near the border of Mizoram state in India, according to residents.

The rebel group, which is comprised of six allied Chin insurgent armies, began attacks on Falam on Nov. 5, 2024 and seized the junta’s remaining Battalion 268 on Monday.

“We’re continuing clearance operations now,” said an official from the Chin Brotherhood, declining to be named for fear of reprisals. “Tomorrow and the following day, we’ll release details.”

More than 10,000 residents fled into India to avoid the clash, he added.

Separately, Indaw People’s Defense Force also seized control over the town of Indaw in northern Sagaing region, capturing prisoners of war during the battle, said a junta soldier, who declined to be identified for security reasons.

“The battle for the town has been ongoing since Aug. 16, they captured it today on April 7,” he said. “There were casualties on both sides and about 40 of our soldiers were taken prisoner.”

The group also seized heavy weapons, a cannon and ammunition, he added.

Indaw is located on the Mandalay-Myitkyina highway and is an entry point into Kachin state, making it strategically important, locals said.

Insurgent armies are present in six of nine townships in Chin state, including Paletwa, Matupi, Mindat, Kanpetlet and Tonzang.

The junta has not commented.

Calls to the junta spokesperson Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun and Chin state’s spokesperson Aung Cho went unanswered.

According to data published by Myanmar Peace Monitor, a website that documents peace and conflict situations in Myanmar, insurgent groups have captured 95 towns nationwide.

On March 28, 2025, a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar, causing widespread devastation. As of Monday, the death toll has risen to 3,600, with over 5,000 injured and 160 still missing.

Amid rescue efforts, the junta announced a 20-day ceasefire on Wednesday, which was preceded by ceasefire offers from a major rebel group, the Arakan Army, and the exiled civilian National Unity Government, comprised of members of the democratic government ousted in a 2021 coup.

But the junta’s airstrikes and military checkpoints have hampered rescue efforts, residents told RFA.

The junta’s top military official said on Monday that international aid groups who want to provide assistance to earthquake-hit areas of Myanmar must gain prior approval from junta authorities.