The Moroccan Sahara: Time To Close The File For Good – OpEd

By Said Temsamani

History has spoken. Moroccan diplomacy has made remarkable strides, and the vast majority of the international community now recognizes an undeniable truth: the Sahara is Moroccan.

This reality has become irreversible. Yet, some still cling to outdated illusions, desperately trying to keep alive an artificial dispute. It is time to reframe the issue—not as a crisis to be managed, but as a matter of sovereignty that has been fully and permanently consolidated.

An Irreversible Geopolitical Shift

The facts speak for themselves. Two permanent members of the United Nations Security Council—the United States and France—have officially recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara. These decisions are neither trivial nor circumstantial; they reflect a global awakening and a growing acknowledgment of Morocco’s stabilizing role in the region.

Beyond these formal endorsements, more than 30 countries have opened consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla. These are not mere diplomatic gestures—they represent a powerful and irreversible dynamic. They affirm trust in Morocco as a driver of peace and development and put a definitive end to efforts aimed at challenging its authority over the region.

The Moroccan Sahara: A Regional Development Model

Those who persist in defending obsolete positions should take a close look at the reality on the ground. From Laayoune to Dakhla, Morocco has transformed the Sahara into a hub of regional development, with modern infrastructure, strategic investments, and inclusive governance. Far from the narratives promoted by separatist propaganda, the region is experiencing unprecedented economic growth, with large-scale projects in renewable energy, fishing, tourism, and international trade.

Morocco did not wait for international recognition to act. It invested in the well-being of its Sahrawi citizens long before the issue became a geopolitical flashpoint. Who can still deny that the Sahara is Moroccan—not only by history and law, but through the undeniable progress and prosperity achieved on the ground?

The UN Must Rise to the Occasion

The UN Security Council can no longer afford to waver. Successive UN resolutions have steadily reinforced Morocco’s position, recognizing its autonomy initiative under Moroccan sovereignty as the only viable solution. With each renewal of MINURSO’s mandate, the message grows clearer: the status quo is untenable, and attempts to instrumentalize the conflict are doomed to fail.

Algeria, while pretending to be a mere observer, continues to maneuver behind the scenes to manipulate the narrative. Its latest attempt to impose a human rights monitoring mechanism on MINURSO reveals a calculated strategy of obstruction. But the international community is no longer fooled. The UN itself, recognizing the political nature of this maneuver, has refused to broaden MINURSO’s mandate—effectively affirming that the situation in the Moroccan Sahara does not warrant any special mechanism.

Tindouf: Algeria’s Hypocrisy Laid Bare

The true humanitarian scandal in this dossier does not lie in the Moroccan Sahara—where the rights of the population are safeguarded—but in the Tindouf camps, on Algerian soil. These camps, under the exclusive control of the Algerian regime and its separatist militias, have been the scene of grave human rights violations, documented by NGOs and international bodies.

Algeria, ever eager to lecture others, refuses to allow any independent investigation into the camps, where Sahrawis are denied freedom of movement and humanitarian aid is diverted for political purposes. If Algeria were genuinely committed to the principles it so loudly proclaims, it would begin by applying the right to self-determination to the populations it holds under its thumb. But its approach is selective, driven solely by geopolitical motives.

Closing an Artificial File to Move Forward

The Moroccan Sahara is no longer a matter of debate—it is an established reality. Backed by influential global powers and widespread support for its autonomy plan, Morocco has shown goodwill, proposed pragmatic solutions, and invested heavily in ensuring a dignified future for Sahrawi populations.

In contrast, those who refuse to accept the obvious are simply perpetuating a sterile deadlock. The United Nations and the international community now bear the responsibility of taking a firm and unequivocal stance: to close this file once and for all and fully recognize Morocco’s legitimate and complete sovereignty over its Sahara.

A Decisive Moment for the Sahara’s Future

On April 14, the UN Security Council will meet at a time when the dynamics surrounding the Sahara issue are poised for a potential shift. This meeting comes as MINURSO—the UN mission tasked with monitoring the ceasefire—faces a looming financial crisis, exacerbated by the potential withdrawal of U.S. funding. Should this scenario materialize, it could bring an end to over half a century of stagnation, paving the way for a new geopolitical balance.

In this context, global powers appear to be re-evaluating their positions. The United Kingdom, for instance, is increasingly leaning toward explicit support for Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara—a shift that may signal broader alignment among major powers. If confirmed, this change could herald the emergence of a wider international consensus in Morocco’s favor. The UN, the United States, and other key actors may soon be compelled to formally acknowledge this new reality, finally resolving an issue that has long poisoned international relations and hindered regional development.

History is moving forward—and those who resist it are destined to be left behind.