Tehran, Iran. Photo by Mehrad Watson, Wikipedia Commons.

Iran: 5.1 Earthquake Strikes Near Tehran

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the Iranian capital of Tehran in the wee hours of Friday, rocking buildings and sending people fleeing into the streets in panic.

The earthquake struck the city of Damavand east of Tehran at a depth of 7 kilometers.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 00:48 am local time, was Ziarat village near Damavand.

Head of the Iranian Emergency Medical Service Pirhossein Koolivand said 21 people have been injured in the incident when trying to get out of the building in a panic.

Only one person, a 60-year-old man, has died of head trauma when rushing out of home during the quake in Damavand.

The Iranian Seismological Center has reported at least 20 aftershocks in Damavand.

While many people in the capital decided to sleep outside in tents or in their cars after the quake, the minister of Sport and Youth ordered all gyms and stadiums in Tehran to open to the public for those seeking to stay out.

The earthquake has been felt in regions as far as Mazandaran and Qazvin.

The temblor has not resulted in any damages to building or direct injuries, officials said.

