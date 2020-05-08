ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, May 9, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

1 World News 

Venezuela Charges Two Americans With Terrorism And Conspiracy Over Failed Mercenary Plot

RT 0 Comments

By

Venezuela has charged two former US soldiers with terrorism and conspiracy offences for taking part in a botched bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro, the country’s top prosecutor said on Friday.

Luke Alexander Denman and Airan Berry were among at least 17 people captured by the Venezuelan military following a foiled attempt by mercenaries to kidnap President Maduro in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab said the ex-soldiers had been charged with “terrorism, conspiracy, illicit trafficking of weapons of war and [criminal] association,” and could face up to 30 years in prison.

Saab’s office also requested the detention and extradition of US military veteran Jordan Goudreau and two Venezuelans accused of orchestrating the failed incursion.

Maduro said on Thursday that evidence will soon come to light that will show that US President Donald Trump himself ordered the plot. Trump later dismissed the idea, saying he would have done things differently, ordering a full “invasion.”

RT

RT

RT, previously known as Russia Today, is a global multilingual television news network based in Russia. RT was the first all-digital Russian TV network.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.