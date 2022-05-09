ISSN 2330-717X
President of Syria Bashar al-Assad meets with Iran's Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Syria’s President Assad Visits Iran, Meets With Khamenei and Raisi

President of Syria Bashar al-Assad met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a visit to Tehran.

According to a report published by Nour News, the Syrian president separately met with Ayatollah Khamenei and Raisi in Tehran on Sunday morning.

This is the second time the Syrian president has visited Iran after the eruption of a civil war in Syria in 2011.

Assad has reportedly left Tehran for Damascus after the meetings on Sunday.

