Iran Says To Produce 10,000 MW Of Nuclear Power 

By Tasnim News Agency

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has been assigned to generate 10,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity, Iran’s nuclear chief said.

In remarks after unveiling two high-tech products of the nuclear industry on Monday, AEOI Director Mohammad Eslami said that according to the national budget law, the AEOI is tasked with increasing the nuclear electricity production capacity to 10,000 megawatts.

He noted that such an objective needs to be achieved through foreign investment, domestic investment and financing.

The AEOI is bound by the law to support the zero carbon policies, he stated.

In remarks in October 2022, Eslami had said that a possible lack of cooperation from foreigners in the fulfillment of plans to produce 10,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity would not concern Iran at all, because that target will be achieved with national self-sufficiency and indigenous technologies.