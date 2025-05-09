After 100 Days Of DOGE – OpEd

By Craig Eyermann

How well is DOGE doing in reducing wasteful government spending 100 days after President Trump jump-started its efforts? The President renamed and retasked the 12-year-old executive branch agency on January 20, 2025, to identify and eliminate fiscal waste within the federal government. DOGE became very visible thanks to the involvement of billionaire Elon Musk, who serves as a temporary government employee advising the service.

Despite that visibility, answering the question of how much money it has saved to date is challenging.

If you go to DOGE’s website, it reports $160 billion worth of savings, or almost $994 per taxpayer. However, Jordan Green of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reviewed the receipts posted at the site, finding they summed up to be over $61 billion, leaving around $100 billion yet to be fully accounted for.

Shaping the Federal Government’s Future Spending

The full value of DOGE’s savings will only be realized if they’re incorporated into future U.S. government budgets.

Here, there’s a good sign they will be. On May 2, 2025, President Trump released a “skinny” budget proposal for the U.S. government’s upcoming 2026 fiscal year, which will start on October 1, 2025. It’s called skinny because the proposal only covers the discretionary portion of federal government spending, leaving so-called mandatory expenditures like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid as yet unaddressed. The budget proposal incorporates some $163 billion of savings, “mirroring” the savings identified by DOGE in its first 100 days.

President Donald Trump unveiled a budget blueprint with $163 billion in spending cuts to non-military programs that mirror the reductions he’s made from firing federal workers and dismantling U.S. government agencies. The proposed cuts for the next fiscal year starting Oct. 1 would represent a 22.6% reduction from current spending and span an array of programs dealing with the environment, education, foreign aid and health care…. Overall, the budget lays out $1.7 trillion for Trump’s discretionary priorities, which includes the 10% drop to $1.45 trillion for non-defense programs from the amounts approved this year.

DOGE’s Real Value

The $160 billion in savings being claimed by DOGE, however, doesn’t represent its real value. More than anything else, DOGE has put a spotlight on extraordinarily poor fiscal management by U.S. government bureaucrats. Musk and members of the U.S. DOGE Service recounted some of their more outrageous findings of government spending going to waste and fraud while being interviewed on their 100-day anniversary by Fox News’ Jesse Watters:

Many of the examples provided by the DOGE team represent how U.S. government bureaucrats have spent taxpayer money in recent years. Worse, the bureaucrats’ choices drive up the national debt because they spend so much more than taxpayers can afford.

All that needs to stop. Making DOGE’s spending cuts permanent is a long-overdue step toward putting the U.S. government on a fiscally sustainable path forward.