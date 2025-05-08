Iran Calls For Boosting Economic Relations With India

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi said on Thursday that Tehran’s economic cooperation with India is not at the level expected, calling for boosting economic relations with Delhi.

“Our economic cooperation is good but not at the level we expect, and this is because of the sanctions,” Araqchi said during a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at a joint economic commission in New Delhi, adding that Iran and India share a historic relationship marked by mutual respect and common interests.

He expressed hope that the two countries would overcome this challenge in the future.

Jaishankar, for his part, noted the progress in bilateral cooperation in recent years but acknowledged that certain issues still require attention.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024 and offered guidance on strengthening ties, adding that they also held a phone call on April 26.

Jaishankar added that this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Tehran and New Delhi, calling it a reminder of their “close cooperation and deep friendship.”

He also commented on the recent military conflict with Pakistan and said, “India does not seek escalation, but if Pakistan launches a military attack, there is no doubt it will face a very, very strong response.”

On May 5, Araqchi visited Islamabad for a one-day visit, meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to urge restraint and de-escalation. He then traveled to New Delhi on May 8 for talks with Jaishankar, emphasizing Iran’s willingness to use its good offices to foster dialogue and reduce tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Iran’s mediation efforts were framed by its close historical and cultural ties with both nations, with Araqchi invoking a 13th-century Persian poem by Saadi to underscore the need for peace and mutual understanding.

Iran’s mediation initiative comes in the context of longstanding tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly over the disputed region of Kashmir, which has been a flashpoint since their partition in 1947.

The April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Indian-Administered Kashmir, escalated the situation, with India accusing Pakistan of involvement—a charge Islamabad denies.

Iran, positioning itself as a neutral neighbor with deep civilizational ties to both nations, has sought to prevent escalation, leveraging its diplomatic relations to encourage dialogue.

India has historically rejected third-party mediation on Kashmir, preferring bilateral talks, while Pakistan has engaged with international actors to highlight its concerns.