Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, with Vice President of Palestine, Hussein al-Sheikh (SPA)

Saudi Crown Prince Meets Palestinian Vice President

The Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, received on Thursday Vice President of Palestine, Hussein al-Sheikh, at his office in al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.

The meeting focused on the latest developments in Palestine and explored ways to strengthen joint efforts in support of the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people.

The reception was attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.

From the Palestinian side, attendees included Diplomatic Advisor to the Palestinian President Majdi al-Khalidi, President of the General Authority of Civil Affairs Mr. Ayman Qandil, and Head of the Vice President’s Office Ms. Aya Muhaisen.

