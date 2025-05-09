Should America’s Farm Bill Serve Need Or Greed? – OpEd

By Jim Hightower

The federal budget is not only about money, but fundamentally about our country’s morality — our commitment to fairness, equality, and unity.

Which brings me to, of all things, our nation’s Farm Bill. This sprawling piece of legislation, updated every five years, is intended to combine the interests of farmers with consumers, production with conservation, grassroots cultures with corporate systems, etc. It’s not easy. In fact, downright messy.

But now, with plutocratic ideologues and culture warriors dominating their caucus, Republican lawmakers have not even been able to produce an agreement among themselves, so the comprehensive farm bill America needs is a year overdue and no longer being pursued by the party in charge. Instead, the GOP’s Agriculture Committee chairman, Rep. Glenn Thompson, is jerry-rigging a stripped-down sham of a bill limited to the two spending priorities of MAGA Republicans:

First, hand out many billions more of our taxpayers’ dollars to subsidize agribusiness giants and rich speculators who own the biggest farms.

Second, whack America’s poorest families. Thompson is banking on extremist Republicans to oppose the Ag Department’s hunger programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Those programs help 40 million poverty-stricken Americans (including 1 in 5 children) afford the groceries they need.

So, there we have the GOP’s farm bill ethics — cut the poor to give more to the rich in order to buy votes for more of the same. The word for this is “corrupt.” Also, “cruel.”

Indeed, it takes an exceptional level of political shamelessness to steal food from the hungry in order to fatten some of the richest people in our country. To fight their depravity, go to ruralorganizing.org.