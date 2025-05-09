Singapore Elections: 4% Uptick Isn’t A Landslide Win – OpEd

By Lily Ong

In an increasingly crowded information sphere, many news outlets, both mainstream and their offshoots, as well as independent ones, have taken to a highly bombastic style of reporting that is heavily padded but lacking in substance. A recent example is the flock of reports on the recent “landslide” electoral win by Singapore’s ruling party, whose performance saw a mere 4% uptick from their previous 2020 victory—their greatest loss in history.

Understandably, Singapore’s state media was the first to brand the latest victory as a “landslide” win; Western outlets whose views have religiously been parroted locally were expected to reciprocate in a similar echo—and a back scratch they did return.

On top of 4% being an already small number, those fully aware of the immense unfair advantages rendered to the ruling party by its powerful political machinery would even argue that PAP has, in fact, lost in relative terms. Truly, if we take away the numerous small parties, otherwise referred to as “Mosquito Parties” locally, who had their deposits forfeited for achieving less than 12.5% in their constituency, the votes are split right down the middle between the ruling party, the People’s Action Party (PAP), and the best-performing opposition party, the Worker’s Party (WP).

One of the most effective and persistent tools at PAP’s disposal is that of gerrymandering, where districts perceived as politically threatening are carved up and subsumed into populations comprising more ruling party’s voters. The Bukit Batok Single Member Constituency (SMC), previously contested by Chee Joon Suan of Singapore’s Democratic Party (SDP), is one such example. Having secured 45.2% in the 2020 election, Chee saw his constituency erased from the electoral map. Instead, he had to contest in the newly formed constituency of Sembawang West SMC. That he still managed to secure 46.81% in a new district speaks to his viable threat to PAP and commendable victory on relative terms.

Another example is that of the West Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC), which saw the ruling party snatching a narrow win of 51.69% in the 2020 election—led by none other than S. Iswaran, whose corruptive behavior was reportedly exposed overseas initially before being spattered locally, where it could no longer be contained. As expected, drastic changes were made to redraw the West Coast GRC’s electoral boundaries, along with those of the East Coast and Marine Parade constituencies, where the PAP was nearly trounced as well.

Singapore’s GRC system itself is a deeply flawed party voting system and, in fact, one of the most glaring vote-seat disproportionalities in the world. Not only does it permit the ruling party to parachute newbies into the government, but it also exaggerates its legislative seat shares of the parliament. For example, an opposition party that received 12% of the votes in 2011 was denied even a single parliamentary seat.

In other words, Singapore’s electoral system, heavily skewed in favor of the ruling party, spells that voters’ preference does not necessarily translate into representation. This method works so well that it has enabled PAP to routinely obtain a higher percentage of seats than the percentage of votes that they actually received—however unfair that is to the opposition and however disrespectful that is to voters who deserve to have their choices accurately reflected.

The opaque election date and one of the shortest campaign periods globally—a mere nine days this round—also permitted the PAP to launch their attack with an element of surprise. That’s not even counting the slew of legal assaults they have relentlessly hurled at Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh for allegedly lying in the parliament.

In his characteristic eagerness to boast about Singapore’s intimate defense ties with the United States, did or didn’t PAP’s Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen lie too in parliament about the active engagement of F-35 jets in Ukraine for intel gathering and intel sharing with NATO? If not, was it the United States who lied by refuting Ng’s assertion? There can’t be two opposing truths to one fact, so who is telling the truth? The question is, why was PAP’s own not nailed to the cross and interrogated like Singh was? Why the two sets of rules at play?

By all means, the opposition parties have their own fair share of lessons to glean from the elections too. It will be very difficult to expect PAP to ever let go of the unfair advantages they have insisted on for themselves because had they not lacked confidence in winning the elections fair and square, they would not have had to resort to underhanded mechanisms. In other words, expect their scheming ways and means to stay, and wake up to the fact that the only plausible way to make more substantial inroads into the parliament sooner so as to deny PAP a perpetual blank check is to unite the opposition behind WP, which has taken decades just to get to where it is today.

If qualified candidates from other opposition parties, especially those from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and SDP, would throw their weight behind WP and come together as one, it could very well increase the opposition’s overall winning odds. After all, if there’s anything that PAP has done well, it is their projected unity. With millions of dollars of salary at stake for their ministers, they were too willing to put aside whatever internal politicking there might exist and come together. Incidentally, that kind of unity sells because it inevitably transmits a feeling of cohesion. Therefore, until the opposition parties are willing and able to do the same, each would continue to scale the uphill electoral climb with great difficulty on its own.

It’s also not sufficient for the opposition parties to pick and select only issues they feel “safe” about tackling. Singapore is in need of reforms not just in the executive and legislative spheres but in the judicial branch as well. However, PAP’s modus operandi of threats and lawsuits has driven to silence, one way or another, those who so much as point out the highly evident and less discernible flaws in the juridical system. It will be interesting to find out how many voters actually believe that those situated by Lee Hsien Loong (LHL) in top judicial seats are genuinely impartial.

While versed in local issues, the opposition parties also seem to lack the international caliber needed to navigate an increasingly complex global landscape. Had they taken a more vocal but less hypocritical stance than the one held by PAP on the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, it would have offered them some distinction. PAP, on the other hand, seized upon Trump’s tariffs as a pretext for fearmongering. Lawrence Wong, the new prime minister on paper but largely believed to behave in subservience at the behest of Senior Minister LHL, wasted no time terrifying the voting population with the prospect of the global trade war transforming into World War III.

And it’s not just the opposition parties that need to work together. The few and far between civic voices who have found great courage and resolve to speak up in an environment plagued with draconian laws and legal harassment ought to band together too. There is great strength in unity, and as Aristotle taught, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

Nonetheless, after the aforementioned unity measures are achieved, the surest way to drive a stake through a callous and rapacious heart is the acknowledgement of, and blessings from, the king of all kings. If even some of the greatest world leaders have found sufficient humility to kneel, why should it stop anyone?

But until then, expect the legislative, judicial, and executive landscape of Singapore to be fully dictated by LHL and effusively stuffed with his well-fed merry men.