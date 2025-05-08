The Powder Keg In South Asia – OpEd

By Iqra Awan

As the world nervously watches war zones in Europe and the Middle East, another tinderbox is quietly smoldering: South Asia. The region, home to a quarter of humanity, now teeters on the edge of dangerous escalation, stoked by hostile rhetoric, military posturing, and a disturbing appetite for blame rather than dialogue. At the center of this spiral is India—a rising power whose regional behavior increasingly mirrors that of a hegemon unwilling to take responsibility for peace.

Tensions between India and Pakistan are flaring again. The recent deadly attack in Pahalgam has once again shaken the fragile peace of South Asia—and with it, the uneasy equilibrium of a region too often held hostage by nationalist passions and geopolitical rivalries. But even before the victims were buried, India’s response followed a now-familiar script: blame Pakistan, threaten retaliation, and whip up nationalistic fervor at home. The world should be alarmed—not only because of the tragedy, but because of what comes next.

India’s reflexive blame game in the aftermath of such incidents has become not just predictable but dangerous. Without a transparent investigation, without space for regional cooperation, New Delhi’s accusations have already hardened into policy. Within hours, Indian media—often echoing the government line—declared Pakistan’s culpability. This isn’t merely about optics. It’s about weaponizing grief to justify escalation.

The cost of such behavior is not just borne by India and Pakistan. It reverberates far beyond the Line of Control. In a region where two nuclear-armed rivals are separated by a history of mistrust and militancy, every such crisis inches the subcontinent closer to catastrophe. And in today’s hyperconnected world, a South Asian conflict would not remain regional for long—it would metastasize into a global crisis.

The blame game has long been a tool of politics. But in the hands of a Hindu nationalist government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has become a policy of choice. Every protest in Kashmir, every act of violence near the border, every cyberattack is reflexively pinned on Pakistan—often without substantive evidence. China, too, is increasingly portrayed not just as a rival, but as an existential threat, justifying military buildups and aggressive diplomacy.

But this is more than just posturing. India’s aggressive stance is altering the security architecture of South Asia, triggering an arms race and driving fragile neighbors like Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka to seek protection from competing power blocs. This isn’t regional leadership—it’s regional destabilization.

After all, South Asia is not some remote corner of the map. It is home to nearly two billion people, a rising share of the global economy, key shipping lanes, critical supply chains, and some of the world’s most vulnerable populations to climate shocks. War here—especially one triggered by miscalculation—would upend global markets, derail development goals, and paralyze international institutions already stretched thin by wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Yet India, far from calming the waters, appears intent on stirring them. In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, Indian officials have floated the idea of “surgical strikes” and punitive measures, while its media ecosystem fuels anger rather than understanding. This isn’t about security. It’s about political capital. With national elections on the horizon and economic discontent bubbling, scapegoating Pakistan serves a purpose—it consolidates support at home, even if it burns bridges abroad.

Of course, Pakistan is no innocent. Its soil has, in the past, harbored militant groups. But peace cannot be built on finger-pointing. If South Asia is to avoid sleepwalking into war, both sides must recognize that narratives of eternal enmity serve no one—except arms dealers and politicians with sagging approval ratings.

What is needed now is not more rhetoric, but restraint. India must allow independent investigations into the Pahalgam attack, invite international observers, and resume dialogue mechanisms with Pakistan—no matter how frayed they may seem. It must stop conflating calls for peace with weakness, and start acting like the regional leader it aspires to be.

The international community, too, has a role to play. Washington, which sees New Delhi as a strategic counterweight to Beijing, must resist the temptation to look the other way. Friendship cannot mean silence in the face of provocation. The United Nations, often sidelined in the subcontinent, should reassert its role as a neutral arbiter, pushing for de-escalation and renewed backchannel diplomacy.

India, once lauded as a non-aligned champion of peace, now walks a perilous path: seeking U.S. backing against China while simultaneously suppressing internal dissent through nationalist fervor. In doing so, it is turning South Asia into a geopolitical flashpoint akin to the Balkans before World War I—where alliances, misperceptions, and overconfidence could ignite a global disaster.

The economic consequences of a South Asian war would be catastrophic. The region, already suffering from climate stress and poverty, cannot afford another war. Global supply chains, particularly in pharmaceuticals, textiles, and rare earths, would be severely disrupted. A military confrontation involving nuclear states would not remain a regional issue—it would send shockwaves through global markets and institutions, compounding the crises the world already faces.

But perhaps most dangerous is the narrative India is shaping—that dialogue is weakness, that peace is naïve, and that power must be projected through confrontation. This narrative finds resonance in other capitals: Islamabad’s military hawks, Beijing’s hardliners, and even Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategists who see India as a bulwark against Chinese expansion.

Yet peace is not weakness. It is strategic wisdom. South Asia does not need another war—it needs maturity. It needs India to lead not by blaming, but by bridging. To restore confidence in diplomacy. To rebuild trust across the LoC and the Himalayas. And to remember that leadership is not just about asserting dominance—it is about preventing disaster.

As the world grapples with wars in Ukraine and Gaza, it must not ignore the growing storm in South Asia. The United Nations, the G20, and civil societies must push for de-escalation, transparency, and regional cooperation. Most importantly, they must remind India that global leadership begins at home—and peace begins with accountability.