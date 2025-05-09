Ukraine Makes Drone Warfare History—Again – Analysis

By Hudson Institute

By Can Kasapoğlu

1. Ukrainian Naval Drones Shoot Down Russian Combat Aircraft

On May 2 near the Russian port of Novorossiysk, a Ukrainian Magura V7 naval drone shot down at least one Russian Su-30 fighter jet using modified AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles.

This marks the first time in the history of warfare that unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) have intercepted manned fighter jets. Visuals from the engagement initially indicatedthat one Su-30 had been struck. But General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s defense intelligence services, subsequently announced that Ukraine’s forces had downed two aircraft.

Beyond its historic significance, this encounter matters for three reasons. First, it demonstrates the effectiveness of Ukraine’s asymmetric naval warfare capabilities—especially its robotic warfare systems, naval mines, and coastal anti-ship missiles—against Russian forces, namely Russia’s once-formidable Black Sea Fleet.

Second, Ukraine’s successful interception of Russian fighter aircraft showcases a significant shift in the dynamics of naval warfare and reinforces the utility of unmanned systems in modern combat. With limited resources, Ukraine has turned its USVs into effective naval air defense assets.

Third, the incident heralds the success of Ukraine’s “FrankenSAM” project. The project first sought to develop a short-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system by integrating American AIM-9M Sidewinder air-to-air missiles and RIM-7 Sea Sparrow surface-to-air missiles into Soviet-Russian Buk air defense systems.

Ukrainian USVs have long employed Soviet-vintage R-73 missiles for air defense. But the use of AIM-9 Sidewinders in this interception indicates that Kyiv has extended its FrankenSAM concept beyond Buk systems and modified the AIM-9 to work with indigenous Ukrainian naval missile launchers as well. This technological leap suggests that Ukraine’s software and targeting integration capabilities have evolved more quickly than Kyiv has previously revealed.

2. Battlefield Assessment

Last week heavy combat erupted in Lymansk and Pokrovsk. Flashpoints also emerged in the direction of Kupiansk, in the Kharkiv sector, and in southern Ukraine. Boosted Russian combat formations targeted Toretsk and could soon make significant gains there. Russia also recaptured parts of Belgorod, a Russian region that Ukrainian forces have partially occupied.

The Russian military has endured over 1,200 casualties per day for the last two months. Yet these losses do not appear to have deterred Moscow from pressing the fight. Indeed, Ukrainian military intelligence confirmed that Russian forces have already begun a spring offensive. Kyiv now assesses that North Korean troops may soon be fighting in the Sumy and Kharkiv sectors, in line with this report’s predictions. The division-size force Pyongyang has already deployed to Russia may soon expand to a corps-sized force as North Korea joins the fight in occupied Ukraine.

Russian air and missile strikes also surged last week. While Ukrainian interception rates remained high, breaches continue to cause significant damage. On April 24 a North Korean tactical ballistic missile hit a residential building in Kyiv, claiming the lives of numerous Ukrainiancivilians, including children. Russia’s use of first-person-view drones controlled via fiber-optic cable also remains a pressing threat to Ukraine. Finally, the Ukrainian Air Force continued to fly combat sorties, albeit in a limited concept of operations involving only brief times in the air. Gaps in Russia’s air defense engagement envelopes and surface-to-air missile architecture are likely to tempt Ukraine to conduct increased aerial bombardments against targets of opportunity.