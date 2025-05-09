Uzbekistan Reclaims Its Silk Road Legacy Through The Eternal City – OpEd

By Adkhamjon Janobiddinov

Uzbekistan is reconnecting with its Silk Road past through a unique cultural project in Samarkand. Spread across 17 hectares, the “Eternal City” recreates the atmosphere of an ancient oriental city, offering visitors an immersive experience into the history, traditions, and crafts of the region. The complex is part of the Silk Road Samarkand initiative and serves as a living museum, where guests can explore the rich cultural mosaic of Uzbekistan without leaving the site.

The Eternal City brings together the essence of Samarkand, Bukhara, Fergana, Khiva, Tashkent, Khorezm, Kashkadarya, Surkhandarya, and Karakalpakstan in one place. Narrow cobblestone streets wind between shops of craftsmen, artists, and carpenters. Visitors walk past turquoise domes, mosaics, palaces, and tall towers—stepping into what feels like a fairytale from the East. Each pavilion in the city is based on real historic buildings and landscapes described in old texts.

The central street of the complex, named Samarkand, features a triumphal arch and leads to landmarks like the National Library, puppet theater, embroidery and costume exhibitions, and coin-minting displays. Performances by street musicians and artists are held year-round, celebrating the country’s diverse heritage.

The Eternal City is also a hub for traditional Uzbek cuisine. One highlight is the themed restaurant “Siyob,” named after the nearby Siyob River. Its design reflects ancient Zoroastrian architecture and features 8-meter pillars. The menu sticks to authentic Uzbek recipes, using ingredients imported from different regions of the country to preserve original tastes. Siyob is also the largest restaurant in the complex and is ideal for national banquets and celebrations.

Different streets represent different regions. Fergana Street runs along the western edge and showcases the area’s reputation for manufacturing and food. It’s known for dishes like pilaf and khalva, and for crafts like carpet weaving, satin, and Rishton pottery. Half of the Eternal City is dedicated to Bukhara and Khiva. Their sections highlight iconic architecture, hammered metal goods, and Gijduvan ceramics. Khiva Street also features chess schools and applied arts workshops.

More than 50 working studios are found in the City of Baqi, a part of the Eternal City. Craftsmen here demonstrate traditional skills like wood carving, paper making, jewelry, and carpet weaving. Visitors can also explore galleries, order portraits, or use the services of professional photographers. Schools run by famous artists and academics operate in the area, passing down artistic traditions.

The Eternal City isn’t just a static display—it’s a living cultural venue. Events are held throughout the year, including the International Festival of Applied Arts, Ceramics Symposium, Festival of National Costumes of World Peoples, and the International Forum of Artists.

A highlight for families is the puppet theater, where guests can enjoy performances featuring papier-mâché puppets based on characters from Uzbek folklore. Visitors can buy handmade dolls from the souvenir shop inside the theater as mementos of their visit.

The Eternal City, curated by contemporary artist Bobur Ismailov, is more than a tourist attraction. It’s a cultural statement—an effort to revive and celebrate Uzbekistan’s Silk Road identity. By blending history, art, cuisine, and performance in a single space, it connects the past with the present and opens a window into the soul of the region.