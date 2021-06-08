ISSN 2330-717X
Saudi Arabia's Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. Photo Credit: Fars News Agency

Saudi Arabia And Iraq Energy Ministers Discuss Prospects For Bilateral Cooperation And Investment

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman held talks via video conference with Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides held discussions on prospects for cooperation and investment in various energy fields between their two countries.

The meeting was attended by the Iraqi Minister of Electricity Majid Mahdi Hantoush, head of the Iraqi Investment Authority Suha Dawood Najar, and a number of officials from both countries. 

