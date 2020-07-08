Iran: President Rouhani Blasts Europe For ‘Disloyalty’ To Nuclear Deal

By Fars News Agency

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned of the US and Israel’s plots to sow discord between the people and government in Iran, and blasted the European states for defying the contents of the internationally-endorsed nuclear deal.

“We have good relations with all neighbors except two countries that they, themselves, did not want (good ties) and of course, if they want, we can have good relations,” Rouhani said, addressing a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.

He also underscored good ties with Europe, but meantime, criticized them for disloyalty to the 2015 nuclear deal.

President Rouhani warned of plots hatched by enemies, spearheaded by the US and Israel, to create gap between the Iranian government and people as well as among the Iranian officials, and said, “The government, for its part, wants brotherly relations with the Judiciary and Parliament.”

Tehran said last week that despite the international courts’ order against embargoes on the supply of drugs and medical equipment to Iran, the US sanctions and the Europeans’ collaboration are still an obstacle to the country’s imports of the vital products.

“Although they have said that medicine has not been sanctioned, they have practically closed the path to imports of drugs and humanitarian materials by the country through blocking banking transactions and threatening the pharmaceutical and transit companies,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said.

He noted that the US is still defying the international court rulling to remove the sanctions on Iran’s supply of drugs, adding, “Unfortunately, the wounded war veterans and special-case patients in Iran are deprived of drugs necessary for their survival.”

Mousavi also lambasted the European countries and firms which do not allow imports of necessary medicine to Iran under the pretext of the US cruel sanctions.

In relevant comments earlier this month, the Iranian foreign ministry had also lashed out at Washington for its inhumane sanctions which prevent other countries from exporting needed medicine for people in Iran who were wounded by chemical weapons used by the former Iraqi dictator’s regime during the 8-year war (1980s).

“Today, through its inhumane sanctions, the United States has blocked access to the medicine needed for chemically-wounded victims,” the foreign ministry wrote on its official twitter page.

It added that the US cruel sanctions also prevent Iran from imports of “the drugs needed for other victims as well as the drugs needed for various patients”.