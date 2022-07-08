Iran, Russia Agree On Boosting Monetary, Banking Cooperation

By Tasnim News Agency

The Central Banks of Iran and Russia agreed to expand banking and monetary cooperations, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran said.

Ali Salehabadi made the remarks following a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak and Russian central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina, on Friday, stating that the two sides discussed a variety of issues, including the expansion of monetary and banking cooperation, as well as strategies to remove obstacles and increase joint investments between Tehran and Moscow.

For his part, the Russian deputy prime minister stated that the development of Tehran-Moscow economic and investment ties is a priority and necessity, and that Russia is fully prepared to follow up on the relationship’s expansion,IRNA reported.

“We see significant growth in trade: 81 percent last year and 31 percent this year,” the Deputy Prime Minister stated on the Russian government’s official website, adding, “Our leaders have set a goal to promote cooperation even more. Our companies want to expand their trade, so developing cooperation in the financial and banking sectors is one of our top priorities.”

In his visit to Moscow, Iran’s Central Bank Governor also met with Russian Federation Minister of Economic Development Maxim Gennadyevich Reshetnikov, during which Salehabadi and Reshetnikov discussed joint investments, the removal of barriers to mutual trade, and the expansion of banking and monetary cooperation.