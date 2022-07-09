‘Party Of Silence’ May Hold Key To What Putin Will Ultimately Do In Ukraine – OpEd

By Paul Goble

Regarding Putin’s war in Ukraine, there are now three parties in Moscow, “the party of war” which backs what the Kremlin leader is doing, “the party of peace” which wants an end to the war, the relaxation of tensions with the West and an end of sanctions; and “the party of silence” which has not yet taken a public position, Andrey Pertsev says.

Drawing on sources within the Russian elite, the Meduza journalist offers what have become the usual suspects in lists of the members of the party of peace and the party of war as far as Ukraine is concerned (meduza.io/feature/2022/06/17/kak-partiya-mira-pytaetsya-sklonit-putina-k-peregovoram-a-partiya-voyny-k-prodolzheniyu-vtorzheniya-i-pochemu-sobyanin-s-mishustinym-popali-v-partiyu-molchaniya).

In this first group, Pertsev includes Sergey Chemzov, Andrey Kostin, German Gref, YUry Kovalchuk and Mikhail Kovalchuk. In the second, he lists Dmitry Medvedev, Sergey Kiriyenko, Nikolay Patrushev, Vyacheslav Volodin, Andrey Turchak,and the heads of the force structures like the FSB.

At present, the journalist says, the latter is stronger and has more influence on Putin than the former. But there is a third party, “the party of silence,” which may come to play a decisive role. At present, it includes bureaucrats and businessmen who “up to now prefer to the extent they can not to speak about the war” one way or the other.

Among those in this informal “party,” Pertsev continues, are Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin. Were they to go to the side of one of the other parties, that could prove decisive; but by not taking a position now, they are putting themselves in a position to be decisive depending on how events unfold.