Spain’s PM Sánchez Receives American Jewish Committee And Honors Jewish Heritage

By Eurasia Review

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met with the American Jewish Committee, honoring “with pride” Spain’s Jewish heritage and the deep historical ties it has with the United States and the Jewish people.

Spanish is a language shared by the Sephardic community -ladino- and the language of some 70 million Spanish speakers in the United States. In recent years, Spain has intensified its work to strengthen these deep ties with the Jewish world, a task in which the Centro Sefarad Israel, an institution specifically dedicated to developing this mandate, plays a very important role.

The government has also adapted and implemented legislation to grant Spanish citizenship to Sephardic Jews, who can regain their rightful place in Spain while retaining their ties to Israel, the United States and other countries.

Every year in Spain we also commemorate the Holocaust on 27 January, having adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of ‘anti-Semitism’ and trained thousands of teachers in schools across Spain in this area.