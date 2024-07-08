Iran Says US Diplomatic Channels Remain Open

By Tasnim News Agency

The diplomatic channels between Iran and the United States remain open as the process of negotiations is proceeding, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said.

Asked about the question of talks between Iran and the US, which was mooted in televised debates ahead of the recent presidential election, Kanaani said at a press conference on Monday that the issue has definite mechanisms.

“The diplomatic channels between Iran and the US are open and the process of negotiations is in progress. Its details will be published in due time,” the spokesman said.

He stated that the Foreign Ministry has been doing its utmost to protect the Iranian nation’s rights.

Kanaani noted that the outgoing administration of President Ebrahim Raisi, who passed away in a helicopter crash on May 19, will act within the framework of the determined mechanisms until the last day of its term.

Asked about Iranian President-Elect Masoud Pezeshkian’s campaign pledge of removal of sanctions, Kanaani said every deal has two sides, but in any case, Iran will employ its full capacities to safeguard the national interests.

Highlighting Iran’s rational foreign policy and its interaction with other states on the basis of prudence and dignity, he said Iran’s accession to multilateral mechanisms and cooperation with various countries will strengthen the country’s bargaining power in diplomatic negotiations.

The next administration will also utilize all elements to fulfill the national interests of Iran and take advantage of its achievements, Kanaani added.

After the death of President Raisi in May, Pezeshkian became one of six final candidates singled out by the Constitutional Council from 80 applicants seeking the presidency.

He won the highest number of votes in the first round of the presidential election on June 28 and faced off the runner-up, Saeed Jalili, in the runoff election on July 5.

The physician-turned-politician won the runoff by garnering 53.66% of the votes.

His new administration, the 14th one after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will hold office for four years.