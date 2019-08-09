Syrian Refugees Abroad Detained And Deported – OpEd

By Miral Sabry AlAshry*

The Syrians are being rounding up, with hundreds of workers being sent many backs to volatile parts of the country, resulting in raising fears of mass deportations.

Syrians living in Istanbul and Beirut have been targeted by immigration authorities in this month, with less than 2,000 detained in Turkey’s biggest city and given 30 days to leave. this will imperil large numbers of refugees.

Some refugees described a whirlwind deportation process of being transferred of the most dangerous operations. The government took their mobile phones confiscated, they were held incommunicado from families or lawyers this is not within the text of the International Convention on the Law of Refugees, also the government forced to sign papers saying they “voluntarily” agreed to return to war-ravaged Syria.

Refugee’s policy in Syria and Lebanon

Policy towards Syrian refugees – a hallmark of the war’s early years during which up to 5 million people crossed the Turkish border. On the other hand, Lebanese capital, many refugees there are undocumented workers.

The tensions between refugees and host governments have risen in recent years from 2012 to 2019, the current moves pose the most pointed threat yet to more than 5 and a half million Syrians living in Turkey and Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese Parliament they said conditions have stabilised in Syria has been widely contradicted by humanitarian groups.

But the existence of still-raging battlefields in Syria’s north-west, which have been routinely bombarded since the end of April. On the other side, in this year more than 400 people, including 90 children has killed monitoring organisations say, a Russian and Syrian-led air campaign said.

Lebanon’s labour minister, Camille Abousleiman, said he was “simply applying the law”. “It is my job to properly regulate the labour market.”

Clara Long, the acting deputy Washington director of Human Rights Watch, said: “The Syrian government and other groups continue to disregard international human rights and humanitarian law protections”.

Syrian refugees mention, we are in constant dialogue with the government on several issues, when we will return home.

At the end, please save Syrian refugees.

*Miral Sabry Al Ashry , Associate Professor at Future University (FUE), Political Mass Media Department