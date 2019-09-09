Iran’s Top General To Visit China

By Tasnim News Agency

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri will visit China in the coming days.

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, Major General Baqeri will travel to China on Wednesday at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart.

During the visit, the top Iranian general is scheduled to hold talks with Chief of the Joint Staff Department of China’s Central Military Commission Li Zuocheng and a number of other senior officials.

Baqeri’s meetings in China would reportedly revolve around regional developments, enhancement of Iran-China defense ties, and promotion of cooperation between the two countries.Iran and China have close diplomatic, economic, trade and energy ties, and in recent years have developed their military relations as well.

Back in November 2016, the defense ministers of Iran and China signed an agreement in Tehran to enhance the defense cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement entailed closer defense-military cooperation between Tehran and Beijing, sharing military experience, particularly in the field of training, as well as combatting terrorism and causes of regional insecurity.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.