Kim Kardashian Talks About Raising Kids ‘Normal, Well-Adjusted’

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has opened up about the way she is raising her four kids who are currently with her in Armenia.

The beauty mogul’s sister Kourtney and her three children have also arrived in Yerevan.

In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net Kardashian West described her kids as normal and expressed hope that they will turn out kind and well-adjusted.

“I definitely love that I have been able to grow up and be normal most of life, not being affected by fame. However, I pride myself on the way that I have raised my children,” the mother-of-four said.

“I have seen friends that grew up with security around them, and a lot on their plates with very wealthy and famous parents, and they were raised really amazingly. So I have seen both. And that gave me hope.

“I think that having a lot of cousins, they [her children – Ed.] have grown up extremely normal.

“That is my goal, to raise really kind and well-adjusted children. So far, they are that, and I am very proud of that. They are extremely humble and normal, they don’t quite understand it, but it’s something I feel like I have to work extra hard on. And I am so willing to do that. I want them to be really amazing human beings.

“My sisters and I, we all have that feeling. We know that it will be hard but we love to raise our children together, and you’d be surprised at how well-adjusted and silly and normal they are.”

Earlier, Kardashian West addressed a plenary session called Marketplace of Ideas at the 2019 edition of the World Congress on Information Technology, currently underway in Armenia.

She set the stage for the session by engaging in an intimate, one-on-one conversation, and was joined on stage by a group of distinguished panelists, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

