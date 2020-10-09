Armenia Says Downs Seven Azerbaijani Drones In Gegharkunik

By PanARMENIAN

Armenian Army troops downed seven Azerbaijani drones near Vardenis, Gegharkunik province, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said Thursday, October 8.

The UAVs were shot down within just two hours on Thursday evening, Stepanyan revealed.

Since launching hostilities along the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact, Azerbaijan has twice shelled positions and settlements in Armenia. Two civilians have been killed and two others wounded as a result. Besides, Azeri troops have also targeted a civilian bus in the province of Gegharkunik.

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization.

The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.