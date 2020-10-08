Iran’s FM Zarif Due In China Friday

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit China on Friday for talks on a range of bilateral, regional and international issues, a spokesman said.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday that Zarif will go to China on October 9 in line with the close consultations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China.

Zarif will hold talks with Wang Yi, a Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, the spokesman added.

The top Iranian diplomat’s agenda in the trip includes exchanging views on regional and international developments and the expansion of bilateral relations between Tehran and Beijing, he said.

“The two countries share views on important spheres such as the fight against the US’ unilateralism and interference in the internal affairs of countries,” Khatibzadeh added.