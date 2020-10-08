ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, October 9, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 East Asia Pacific Middle East World News 

Iran’s FM Zarif Due In China Friday

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit China on Friday for talks on a range of bilateral, regional and international issues, a spokesman said.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday that Zarif will go to China on October 9 in line with the close consultations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China.

Zarif will hold talks with Wang Yi, a Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, the spokesman added.

The top Iranian diplomat’s agenda in the trip includes exchanging views on regional and international developments and the expansion of bilateral relations between Tehran and Beijing, he said.

“The two countries share views on important spheres such as the fight against the US’ unilateralism and interference in the internal affairs of countries,” Khatibzadeh added.

PinLinkedInPrint
Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.