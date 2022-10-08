ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, October 9, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Locations of Bangladesh (green) and Iran. Credit: Wikipedia Commons

Locations of Bangladesh (green) and Iran. Credit: Wikipedia Commons
1 Business Middle East South and Central Asia 

Iran, Bangladesh Sign Trade MoU

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iran and Bangladesh signed a memorandum of understanding on trade cooperation. 

Advertisement

Rasoul Mousavi, an assistant to the Iranian foreign minister, said the MoU on trade cooperation between the two countries has been signed during a Bangladeshi delegation’s visit to Tehran.

He said good and fruitful talks have been held with the political and economic delegation from Bangladesh about bilateral, regional and international issues.

Mousavi noted that Tehran and Dhaka have a positive view about the expansion of trade exchanges and relations between the private sectors of the two sides.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.