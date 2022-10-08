Iran, Bangladesh Sign Trade MoU

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran and Bangladesh signed a memorandum of understanding on trade cooperation.

Rasoul Mousavi, an assistant to the Iranian foreign minister, said the MoU on trade cooperation between the two countries has been signed during a Bangladeshi delegation’s visit to Tehran.

He said good and fruitful talks have been held with the political and economic delegation from Bangladesh about bilateral, regional and international issues.

Mousavi noted that Tehran and Dhaka have a positive view about the expansion of trade exchanges and relations between the private sectors of the two sides.