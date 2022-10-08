NATO Forces Participating In UK-Led Exercise Joint Warrior

By Eurasia Review

More than 11,000 personnel from NATO countries are participating in UK-led Exercise Joint Warrior. Taking place from 1 to 12 October, the biannual exercise includes defence against simulated attacks above, on, and below the water – extending from Cape Wrath and the Hebrides in the north, to the North Sea and the western Channel.

There are 45 ships and 30 aircraft taking part, as well as submarines, sailors, soldiers and aircrew from Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The aim of Joint Warrior 22-2 is to provide a complex environment in which the participants can train together, honing tactics and skills in preparation for deployment as a Combined Joint Task Force. Participating nations include Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“Joint Warrior is an excellent high-end training opportunity for NATO’s Standing Naval Forces in all maritime warfare areas,” Commander, SNMG1 Commodore Jeanette Morang said. “I’m confident SNMG1 performance will add to the value of the exercise and improve their operational effectiveness as a force in a contested environment with a near-peer opponent.”

SNMG1 and SNMCMG1 will participate in task group roles, building upon the solid foundation already achieved by continuous at-sea operations and multinational training exercises. The scenario for each Joint Warrior is designed to reflect contemporary political tensions to assure maximum preparedness in the face of any threat.

The exercise tests personnel at every level from the command group to each individual unit, while strengthening interoperability across the maritime, air, and land environments. Participants will train on a variety of competencies, including maritime task force training, anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, air defence, maritime security operations, and media engagement.