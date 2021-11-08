ISSN 2330-717X
Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran To Partake In Delhi Regional Security Dialogue

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani will take part in the third edition of Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan this week.

The senior Iranian security official is going to attend the forum that will start on November 10.

The meeting, to be held at the level of national security advisers and secretaries of security councils, will be chaired by India’s National Security Adviser Shri Ajit Doval.

The first two editions of the event were hosted by Iran in 2018 and 2019.

The upcoming meeting will be attended by representatives from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

The high-level forum is expected to review the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in Afghanistan. It will also discuss measures to address the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability.

