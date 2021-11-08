Newcastle Names Eddie Howe As Manager

By Al Bawaba News

Newcastle United has appointed Eddie Howe as their new coach on Monday in a deal that will run until the summer of 2024.

The Magpies sacked Steve Bruce last month and left Graeme Jones as a caretaker since then.

Howe told the club website: “It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family.”

Howe spent a total of 11 years at Bournemouth and less than a year at Burnley.

Several candidates were in the running at St James’ Park like Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca, Roberto Martinez, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

However, the former Bournemouth coach is the one entrusted to guide Newcastle.

