Parents, Prepare For Barrage Of Coronavirus ‘Vaccine’ Propaganda From Your Children’s Pediatricians – OpEd

An early warning sign that your child’s pediatrician is a coronavirus propagandist instead of a trusted source of information regarding coronavirus is zealous enforcement of a requirement that you and your child wear masks in the pediatrician’s office. It is not established that masks provide net protection against coronavirus. What is established is that masks can cause health problems.

It will probably get worse from there. Many pediatricians and their employees will pursue with vigor a primary mission of ensuring that every child who enters their offices and can receive experimental coronavirus “vaccine” shots — now children down to age five — do receive those shots immediately. Soon even babies will likely be in the crosshairs.

Never mind that for children the risk of coronavirus causing serious sickness is very low and the risk of it causing death is virtually zero. Never mind that the shots carry major known health risks. Never mind that the rushed introduction of the shots with scanty testing suggests the shots may carry many yet unknown health dangers. Never mind that the shots are not even effective at achieving their supposed purpose — protecting against coronavirus. Never mind that many children already have especially enhanced coronavirus immunity due to previous exposure to coronavirus, making shots for them a doubly absurd risk. The pediatrician is on a “public health” mission; facts and science are concerns for another time.

Gallup polling shows that from May through October about 45 percent of parents have said they do not plan for their children ages 11 and under to receive the shots. They have been standing up to the “everyone must take the shots” propaganda being blared nonstop by people in media and politics. Good for these parents. But, some of these parents will buckle under the pressure to which they will be subjected at pediatrician offices when the parents bring their children in for a regular checkup or for help dealing with a sickness or injury.

Pediatrician offices will be well prepared for pressuring parents to change their minds and relent to let their children receive the shots. The United States government’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) even has a web page titled “How to Talk with Parents about COVID-19 Vaccination” that provides training and materials designed to turn pediatricians, who parents tend to think of as informed and objective medical advisors, into effective shots pushers.

The CDC’s training for pediatricians is anything but objective. The training is a relentless pitch for every child five and up to receive the experimental shots, no ifs, ands, or buts. This is made clear from the first two paragraphs of the web page that state:

Parents consider their child’s healthcare providers to be their most trusted source of information when it comes to vaccines. You play a critical role in helping them understand the importance of COVID-19 vaccination and assuring them that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Everyone 5 years and older should get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible. As a pediatric provider, your strong recommendation is critical for COVID-19 vaccine acceptance and protecting children’s health.

If pediatricians seek guidance at the website of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), which claims 67,000 pediatricians as members, they will find a new “Policy Statement” with adamant urging that nearly all children and adolescents five years old and up be given experimental coronavirus vaccine shots. While the AAP policy statement provides in passing some limitation on who should receive the shots by not including children and adolescents who “have contraindications” in the general recommendation, it otherwise says the shots should be given to “all children and adolescents 5 years of age and older.” Indeed, the policy statement even explicitly recommends the shots be given to children who have already had coronavirus and that the shots be given along with any scheduled or overdue vaccinations to speed things along.

Like the CDC, the AAP calls on pediatricians to be evangelicals for giving the shots to children as young as five years old. The AAP policy statement puts it this way: “Pediatricians are encouraged to promote vaccination through ongoing, proactive messaging (ie, reminder recall, vaccine appointment/clinics), as well as to use existing patient visits as an opportunity to promote and provide COVID-19 vaccines.”

Whether pediatricians look to the CDC or the AAP for guidance, the direction they are given is clear: Be a salesman for the shots. Enough of that risk weighing, objective analysis, and leaving parents to make up their own minds about their children receiving experimental injections. Instead, the marching orders are to inject those shots into as many arms as possible, pronto.

An important thing parents can keep in mind at their pediatricians’ offices is that the fact that the pediatrician went to medical school does not mean that the pediatrician and his employees are not just following the herd and passing along disinformation. The giving of experimental coronavirus vaccine shots to children is being pushed hard by powerful forces including big money media, politicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Many pediatricians have neither taken the initiative nor exercised the courage prerequisite for questioning the coronavirus groupthink and providing contrary advice. That is why it is very important that parents, in dealing with the prospect of giving the shots to their children, step in as the ultimate defenders of their children, taking it upon themselves to do the research and take the bold actions necessary to protect their children from harm.

