Secretary General: Sweden And Finland’s NATO Membership Will Make Us All Safer

By Eurasia Review

In a speech at the Folk och Försvar Security Conference in Sälen, Sweden on Sunday (8 January 2023), Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg underlined that in a more dangerous world, “it is even more important that Sweden and Finland become NATO members”.

Mr Stoltenberg also called for increased support to Ukraine, and warned that underestimating Russia could have “major consequences for security in the Nordic region.”

He added that he is confident that “we will soon be able to warmly welcome” Sweden and Finland into the Alliance.

On the margins of the conference, the Secretary General met with the Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, the foreign and defence ministers, as well as with the leader of the opposition Magdalena Andersson.