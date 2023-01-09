Tuesday, January 10, 2023

File photo of shipping vessels on the Suez Canal CREDIT: Fabio via Flickr
Suez Canal Returning To Normal As Cargo Vessel Refloated After Running Aground

By Mohammad Shamaa

Suez Canal maritime traffic was on Monday returning to normal after a cargo vessel that ran aground was refloated.

Egyptian authorities running the vital waterway said one of its rescue teams had towed away the 225-meter-long Marshall Islands-registered M/V Glory.

The bulk vessel became stuck after experiencing technical problems.

Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said navigation of the waterway in both directions was back on track with 51 ships due to pass through on Monday.

He added that the M/V Glory had been taken to nearby Al-Balah for repair work.

The 32-meter-wide ship was carrying more than 65,000 metric tons of corn from Ukraine bound for China when it ran into difficulties.

