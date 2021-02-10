NATO Secretary General Welcomes Ukrainian Prime Minister To Headquarters

By Eurasia Review

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to NATO Headquarters on Tuesday. The Secretary General thanked Ukraine for its important contributions to NATO missions and operations and stressed that the country’s status as an Enhanced Opportunities Partner will deepen NATO-Ukraine cooperation.

The Secretary General underlined that NATO and Ukraine have supported each other throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“NATO’s disaster relief centre has coordinated the delivery of medical aid to Ukraine, and Allies have chartered Ukrainian aircraft to airlift equipment to counter the pandemic,” Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg added that NATO’s Pandemic Response Trust Fund will be used to deliver critical medical supplies to Ukraine, including portable oxygen concentrators, mobile X-ray units and personal protective equipment. A large quantity of disinfectant will also be delivered next week.

The Secretary General and Prime Minister also discussed the security situation in Ukraine and the Black Sea region. Stoltenberg reaffirmed NATO’s full support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, noting that NATO has stepped up its presence in the Black Sea region.

“Just some days ago, the US Navy destroyer USS Porter trained with Ukrainian ships in the Black Sea and Spanish aircraft are currently conducting NATO air policing in the region,” Stoltenberg said.

The Secretary General also welcomed Ukraine’s efforts to implement major reforms, which support its Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

