Biden Is Not Running The White House – OpEd

By William Donohue

If ever we needed definitive proof that Joe Biden is not running the White House, it was laid bare when he came to the defense of sexual engineers in the schools.

On February 8, he tweeted, “I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community—especially kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill—to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are.”

The “hateful bill” is a Florida bill that says schools “may not encourage discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.”

In other words, Biden wants little kids to learn from adults that they can change their sex: boys should learn that they can become girls, and vice versa. Eventually, this will mean using puberty blockers and undergoing genital mutilation, something which our “devout Catholic” president finds to be perfectly acceptable. It will also mean that biological boys can use the same restrooms as the girls. He is okay with that, too.

So if he is happy with this madness, isn’t this proof that he is in charge? No. He would never write about LGBTQI+ people. Someone else did that.

To be specific, does anyone really believe that Biden knows what the “I” stands for, or what the “+” means?

That seals it—he is being exploited by left-wing zealots in the White House, and everyone, including his wife, knows it.

Everyone but Joe, that is.

