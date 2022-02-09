Iran Says IRGC’s New Missile Equipped With Powerful Warhead

By Tasnim News Agency

The new ballistic missile that the IRGC unveiled on Wednesday has been furnished with a powerful explosive warhead, a top commander said.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps on Wednesday unveiled ‘Kheibarshekan’ (castle buster), a ballistic missile capable of hitting targets within a range of 1,450 kilometers with pinpoint accuracy.

In comments after unveiling the missile, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said the materials used in the warhead of Kheibarshekan have increased its explosive power to several times greater than TNT.

He also noted that the preparation time for the launch of the missile has been practically reduced to one-sixth of the average duration.

“With its performance, the missile has extremely increased the power of the missile units of the IRGC Aerospace Force,” the commander added.

Known as a third-generation long-range Iranian missile, ‘castle buster’ is propelled by solid fuel and is capable of penetrating into missile shields with high maneuverability during the landing stage.

The modified design of the missile has reduced its weight by a third compared to the similar missiles.

The advanced missile has been fully designed and manufactured by the local experts of the IRGC Aerospace Force.