Iran Furloughs 70,000 Prisoners Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

By Eurasia Review

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Hojatoleslam Ebrahim Raeisi said around 70,000 prisoners across the country have been granted leave in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing a Monday session of the high judicial council, Raeisi said courts across the country have permitted the eligible inmates to get furlough as part of precautionary measures to contain the coronavirus.

He said prisoners with underlying illnesses have been prioritized in getting furlough, urging that more permissions for prison leave be granted while considering precautions to avoid social security harms.

The top judge further said courts are rapidly handling the cases involving hoarders of medical supplies amid the growing need for such equipment, adding that court sessions on trial of the hoarders are held out of turn.

Raeisi also called on the related officials to make up for the shortcomings in the fight against coronavirus and immediately support the country’s medical staff “who are the soldiers at the forefront” of the battle with the disease.

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Sunday that the number of people who have died from the coronavirus in the country has risen to 194 and the total number of confirmed cases to 6,566. At least 2,134 people have recovered from the disease in the country so far.

