North Korea Fires Three Unidentified Rockets Into Eastern Sea

By Al Bawaba News

North Korea on Monday reportedly fired three unidentified projectiles into its eastern sea, according to South Korea’s military.

The military said in a statement that the short-range projectiles were fired around 7.36 a.m. local time (2236GMT) from the coastal town of Sondok, an area where Pyongyang has conducted many of its launches in recent years.

The projectiles included artillery fired from a multiple launch rocket system and they reached a maximum altitude of around 50 kilometers (31 miles), flying around 200 km (125 mi), reported state-run Yonhap news agency citing the military statement.

The move “appears to be part of its artillery strike […] for a wintertime exercise, following the previous ones staged on Feb. 28 and March 2,” read the military statement.

Intelligence agencies of South Korea and the U.S. have been analyzing the issue for more details as the military said it is “monitoring the situation in case there are additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture”.

It could also aim to show Kim’s ability to manage the situation at a time when the COVID-19 virus has been spreading fast across the globe, Yonhap said citing anonymous sources.

