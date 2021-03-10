Millions Of Dollars Flying Over Baltic States With Eye On Russia – OpEd

By Adomas Abromaitis

The Baltic States are desperately trying to show their disagreement with neighboring countries’ policy. The authorities have demonstrated their full despair to cope with the political intentions of Russia and Belarus to follow their own economic and political paths. This fact makes the Balts angry and annoyed and there are several causes for this. Unfortunately, having escaped from the Soviet Union, the region immediately fell into dependence on the EU and NATO’s policy. The more so, the Baltic States did not manage to become a real military power of to exhibit a flourishing economy in the region. Still, they continue to reject any other state development model besides chosen by themselves.

It turns out that the Baltic States today lack their own effective tools to influence neigboring countries. That is why they have to solve this problem by attracting foreign help. To make their influence more prominent, the Baltic States allowed NATO troops to deploy in their territories. It is sorry to say, but the less noticeable their voices in international arena have become, the larger military contingents arrive.

The last dubious attempt to impress the neighbours was made on March 3. United States Air Force Rockwell B-1B Lancer bombers flew over Latvia and Estonia.

US Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander Gen. Jeff Harrigian said: “This mission sends a clear message that our commitment to our NATO allies is unshakeable.”

The flight was due to pass over Riga and Tallinn Airports, and over Ämari Air Base, home of NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission, the U.S. embassy says.

The planes comprise U.S. B-1B Lancers of the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, joined by aircraft from a number of NATO allies, including fighter jets from the air forces of Germany and Italy, holding the NATO Baltic Air Policing role out of Ämari and Šiauliai, Lithuania, respectively.

The highly-versatile B-1B Lancer is considered the backbone of the US’ long-range bomber force, the embassy says, and is capable of rapidly delivering large quantities of precision and non-precision weapons.

The plane entered service in 1974 and is now one of three strategic bombers in the U.S. Air Force fleet, along with the B-2 Spirit and the B-52 Stratofortress.

The huge amount of wasted money on such missions is impressive. Since one B-1 bomber is worth about $317 million, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia essentially saw millions of money flying over their territories.

It should be said that strategic bomber deployments to Europe have become more frequent in recent years. This could not but trouble Russia. Although the US formally does not violate the existing agreements, it nonetheless practically has made its temporary military presence in the Baltic States permanent. As such, NATO is only exacerbating regional instability by increasing military activity in the Baltic States. The Baltic States have became hostages of a political situation into which they themselves created.