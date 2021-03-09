Turkey: Scammer Arrested After Attempt To Sell Basilica

By CNA

Turkish authorities have arrested a scam artist who reportedly attempted to claim ownership of and sell a famous Catholic basilica in Istanbul.

According to International Christian Concern, Sebahattin Gök and a group of accomplices had gathered and forged documents claiming to show they were the owners of the Catholic Basilica of St. Anthony of Padua, the largest Catholic church in Istanbul.

The scheme was reportedly discovered last year, while the church was attempting to enhance security measures.

Gök and his accomplices were found to have been involved in dozens of scams and forgeries involving Christian and Jewish religious sites, International Christian Concern reported.