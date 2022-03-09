Mendes Advises Ronaldo To Stay At Man Utd

By Al Bawaba News

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to leave talks regarding his future at the club in the hands of his agent Jorge Mendes.

The Sun says the famous agent has attempted to calm the Portuguese down after being axed from United’s squad that faced Manchester City in the derby on Sunday.

It was believed that the 37-year-old did not take part in the match due to injury.

Team boss Ralf Rangnick revealed that Ronaldo missed the derby because of a hip flexor injury.

The striker is now determined on leaving the club this summer, less than a year after his return to Old Trafford.

The Portugal international is still fuming after being told by Rangnick that he had to accept a super-sub role against City.

He then complained of a hip problem and was left out the squad.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner jetted off to his homeland rather than be next to his team-mates at the Etihad.

The veteran returned to training yesterday, but didn’t take part in full training today as tension continues to grow.