NATO Secretary General Welcomes Canada’s Leading Role In Response To Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

By Eurasia Review

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke Wednesday at the Ottawa Conference on Security and Defence organised by the Conference of Defence Associations. Secretary General Stoltenberg highlighted Canada’s continued support to Ukraine.

“For many years, you have helped to strengthen the Ukrainian armed forces and institutions, including with training for tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops – many of whom are on the front lines today. You have also provided Ukraine with hundreds of millions of dollars of support and essential equipment. We are all inspired by the way in which the Ukrainian forces are bravely resisting the Russian invasion; and Canada’s support has helped to make this possible,” he said.

“Canada is also making significant contributions to the biggest reinforcement of our collective defence since the end of the Cold War,” the Secretary General added.

“Yesterday, I was with Prime Minister Trudeau and Defence Minister Anand in Latvia, where Canada has led NATO’s multinational battlegroup with skill and dedication for several years. I thanked them for Canada’s decision to deploy hundreds more troops to reinforce our presence in the region, as well as other capabilities, including in the air and at sea,” he said.

The event also featured the participation of other high level speakers, including the Japanese Chief of Defence and the Ministers of Defence from New Zealand, Australia and South Korea.